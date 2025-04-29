25 bus shelters to get cold water dispensers

NEW DELHI: As peak summer approaches, Delhi’s transport department will install ‘smart water dispensers’ at 25 bus queue shelters and 16 bus terminals under a pilot project.

Each AI-enabled dispenser will provide up to 800 litres of RO-filtered chilled water daily and issue public alerts on heatwaves. The Rs 2.82 crore project is expected to be completed within 30 days. Authorities said the move aims to prioritise

commuter and staff welfare.