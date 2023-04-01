24x7 power supply top priority of govt: Power min Atishi

New Delhi: The government has prioritised providing an uninterrupted electricity supply to the citizens, Delhi Power minister Atishi said after directing officials to resolve every minor issue faced in the distribution of electricity to ensure there are absolutely no power cuts across the city.



While inspecting the BSES Control Room and the DISCOM’s Electricity Distribution Monitoring System located at Balaji Enclave on Saturday, Atishi reviewed all aspects of the monitoring system and instructed officials to further strengthen the system so that any possibilities of outage are identified and resolved immediately.

The Power minister said that guaranteeing 24x7 electricity supply to the citizens is one of the government’s top priorities. To fulfil this objective, steps will be taken to ensure that there are ‘zero power cuts’ and that the government is equipped to meet the growing power demand of the city throughout the summer.

Atishi instructed officials to take all measures necessary and ensure that citizens do not face any inconveniences due to power cuts, even during days with peak power demand in the summer. Any issues in the electricity distribution system, such as the need for wire replacements or transformer repairs, must be resolved within record time to avoid any outages.

She further instructed the officials to submit a

weekly report from the DISCOM’s monitoring system, sharing data which includes information as to where and why power cuts occurred, when and how they were identified, and how long it took to resolve the outage.

She also directed the officials of the BSES to strengthen the existing monitoring system and gather data at a granular level, so that any possibility of an outage can be identified and resolved immediately.