24,708 students conferred with degrees at 16th Convocation of IP Univ

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, V K Saxena presided over the 16th Convocation ceremony of Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Tuesday.



24,708 students participated in the ceremony, including 78 gold medallists and 82 Ph.D holders.

A postal stamp and a special cover was released on the occasion to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations. A commemorative coin and a ‘Silver Jubilee Book’ were also released on the occasion.

“From a small temporary campus at Kashmere Gate, the University has grown up to two huge campuses in Dwarka and East Delhi with over 90,000 students, 191 programs, across 18 schools of studies, 3 centres of Excellence and 113 affiliated institutions across Delhi and NCR.

The university has attained highest A++ Grade in the 3rd cycle of NAAC accreditation for a period of 7 years and is at 74 in NIRF ranking. Some of the other highlights included ‘Mega IPU Health mela’, ‘Anugoonj’, 12 patents in the last 2 years,

Alumni meet, Indraprastha Incubation Foundation and Atal Incubation Centre promoting start-up,” said University Vice Chancellor, Padmashree Mahesh Verma.