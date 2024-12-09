24,000+ drivers penalised for ignoring seat belt rules

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram traffic police imposed fines totaling Rs 2.41 crore on more than 24,000 drivers for failing to wear seat belts during a special campaign conducted between January 1 and November 30, 2024. The campaign aimed to enforce seat belt regulations and improve road safety across the city.

In total, 24,047 drivers were penalised, with a cumulative fine amounting to Rs 2,40,47,000. This effort was part of the Gurugram Police’s ongoing measures to ensure safer roads and reduce traffic accidents.

Officials stated that failure to wear seat belts is a major factor in the severity of injuries and fatalities during road accidents, as it often prevents airbags from deploying properly.

The campaign reflects Gurugram police’s commitment to reducing road accidents, many of which result in tragic fatalities. Despite such initiatives, road accidents remain a concern in the city, often caused by negligence and violation of traffic rules. The police emphasised the importance of wearing seat belts as a simple yet effective measure to enhance safety.

“Drivers who neglect to wear seat belts risk severe injuries or even death in accidents. Seat belts significantly improve survival rates by ensuring airbags function as designed,” an official stated.

To complement its enforcement drive, Gurugram Traffic Police has focused on raising public awareness about traffic rules. From January 1 to November 30, 2024, the police organised 553 road safety awareness programs, educating nearly 98,000 citizens, including students and drivers. These programmes addressed critical issues such as the dangers of speeding, the importance of helmets, and the life-saving benefits of seat belts.

Police officials highlighted the role of such initiatives in creating a culture of responsible driving. “Awareness is key to long-term change. Our efforts are not just about penalties but also about making people understand the risks associated with violating traffic rules,” they added.

Gurugram Police has urged citizens to actively contribute to road safety.