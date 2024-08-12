24-year-old shooter nabbed in high-profile murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 24-year-old shooter of a gang for a sensational murder case over old rivalry.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The deceased was identified as Jaipal alias Dudhiya resident of Sonipat, Haryana, however the accused was identified as Ankit (24) resident of Rohtak, Haryana. According to the police, on July 11, Ankit and his associates brutally killed Jaipal, firing over 10 rounds at him.

The motive behind the murder was a deep-rooted enmity, Jaipal’s son had earlier killed one of Ankit’s younger brothers.

The attack took place on a main road near Jaipal’s village while he was on his way to Gohana to sell milk. The shooters also fired rounds into the air, terrorising local residents.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Inspector Gulshan Yadav, under the supervision of ACP Naresh Kumar, was deployed to Chhawla, Delhi, to intercept Ankit.

The team, comprising several officers including ASIs Mahesh and Prashant, successfully apprehended Ankit at the location.

The arrest led to the recovery of three sophisticated pistols, a single-shot pistol, 13 live cartridges of varying bores, two magazines, and a stolen motorcycle.

During interrogation, Ankit confessed to his criminal activities dating back to 2019, when he became embroiled in the criminal underworld to assert dominance in his village.