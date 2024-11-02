24-year-old hospitalised after collison with Constable’s car

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old TSR driver was hospitalized with severe injuries following a road traffic accident (RTA) with Constable Varun Yadav’s car in East Delhi’s Trilok Puri area. The victim has been identified as Harsh (24) son of Rakesh resident of Trilok Puri, Delhi. According to the police reports, the investigating officer responded to the report and rushed to the hospital to assess Harsh’s condition, which was critical.

The officer gathered the Medico-Legal Certificate and proceeded to the accident site to inspect the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene of the accident, the IO discovered a Hyundai i10 car and a TSR (Three-Seater Rickshaw) both involved in the collision and exhibiting signs of damage. The TSR’s windscreen was shattered, with traces of blood observed on its frame, suggesting the severity of

the impact. A crime team was summoned to conduct a thorough inspection of the scene of the crime. The investigation faced initial challenges as there were no eyewitnesses either at the accident site or in the hospital.

Due to Harsh’s unfit condition for a statement, a fatal accident case was registered based on a Diary Dispatch (DD) entry. It was later confirmed that the driver of the Hyundai i10 involved was Ct Varun Yadav, a Delhi Police employee stationed at Mayur Vihar Police Station, who was present at the scene when

authorities arrived.