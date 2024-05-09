24-year-old held for mowing down Congress leader

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old property dealer for allegedly mowing down a Congress leader with his mini SUV in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area, police said.

Harikishan Jindal (62), a former district Congress Committee president, died after being hit by a car while he was on a morning walk Tuesday near his house in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area.

According to DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu, the car driver, Chirag Chaudhary, was arrested from his house in Sector 14, Rohini.

“On sustained questioning, Chaudhary revealed that he was going to drop some of his friends in Rohini, when he suddenly lost control on a turn and hit Jindal,” Sidhu said.

Chaudhary, who runs a property business, fled after the incident. The vehicle, a white Grand Vitara, has been seized. 250 CCTV cameras were scanned to establish the number of the vehicle.