24-year-old alleges she was drugged, gang-raped and beaten at Civil Lines house party

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman has accused a group of people, including another woman, of drugging, gang-raping, and assaulting her during a house party in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area.

Police were informed of the incident via a PCR call to the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to officials, an FIR was registered on Monday based on her complaint, though no arrests have been made so far. The victim, who works for a private company and lives in the Punjabi Bagh area, alleged that a friend, identified as Neetu, called her on Sunday and invited her to a party at the Civil Lines residence of another acquaintance. On arrival, she found five people present, including Neetu and another woman. In her statement, she alleged the group spiked her drink with a narcotic substance, causing her to lose consciousness, after which she was sexually assaulted by several individuals.

Her complaint stated she was also beaten during the attack, which was recorded on video.

The woman told investigators the accused threatened to upload the footage online if she disclosed the incident. She further alleged they left her outside the house before fleeing.

Police confirmed that her medical examination has been completed and forensic evidence is being collected.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to gang-rape, criminal intimidation, assault, and administering intoxicants.

Senior officers said teams have been deployed to trace the suspects. “We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and verifying the complainant’s account. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused,” said one officer.

The incident has caused concern among residents, prompting calls for swift action.

Civil Lines, known for its upscale residential neighbourhoods, has seen heightened police patrolling following the complaint. Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward and said the survivor’s identity is being withheld in line with legal provisions.