24 students among 28 hurt in early morning accident

New Delhi: As many as 28 people, including 24 school children, got injured in a road accident as students travelling in three school buses and a few other vehicles hit one another on central Delhi’s Salimgarh flyover, MG road on Monday morning. The incident took place at around 10:45 in the morning. The city police said that a car and auto first met with an accident and thereafter four buses coming from back suddenly applied their brakes and collided with one another. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that they received a PCR call regarding the accident around 11 am at gate number 13 of IGI stadium.



“A police team immediately rushed to the spot where they found a pileup of four buses, an autorickshaw, a car and a motorcycle,” the senior cop said. The students, who were entangled inside the bus, were pulled out by locals from the window safely. A video of the incident has emerged wherein people can be seen evacuating children from the window of the buses. The buses were found badly damaged from their front side.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that there were 216 students in the four buses. Around 24 students, three members of school staff and one bike rider were injured in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to LNJP Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Chauhan

added.

“On enquiry, it is found that the hired school buses from different government schools of Bhalaswa Village, Khajoori and Dilshad Garden, were on tour to Zoo and Aksradham,” Chauhan further added.

DCP Central along with other senior police officials reached the accident spot for inspection. They further reached LNJP hospital and met with injured students and others. All injured are under treatment. The pileup buses and other vehicles were removed from the spot to ease traffic. DCP Shweta Chauhan further said that the sequence of vehicles was, the car Renault triber was ahead, after that auto, after that three buses, after that motorcycle and lastly one bus. The cause of the incident would be cleare after a forensic inspection of vehicles and further investigation.