24 schoolkids hospitalised after gas leakage in nearby rly tracks

New Delhi: Several schoolchildren were hospitalised after being exposed to an unidentified gas at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Inderpuri.



The incident led to an immediate evacuation of the affected area and triggered a coordinated response from emergency services. Authorities identified the source of the gas leak as the nearby railway tracks.

The leak also prompted the evacuation of the classrooms. A total of 24 students from the Municipal Corporation Delhi school were admitted to hospitals following the incident. Around 15 students were taken to RML Hospital, while 9 were admitted to Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital.

The affected students exhibited sudden vomiting symptoms, leading to their prompt transfer to nearby medical facilities. Fortunately, all 24 students are now reported to be stable, and their symptoms are subsiding.

To ensure their well-being, a team of doctors from the MCD Health Department and education officials were stationed at the hospitals, and have been monitoring the students’ conditions.

The incident occurred shortly after the students had consumed their meals.

Preliminary assessments indicate that specific classrooms were engulfed by a foul smell, which caused the students to fall ill. Although the smell has dissipated now, authorities have taken the precautionary measure of evacuating all classrooms to ensure the safety of the remaining students.

Ongoing investigations are focused on pinpointing the origin of the odour and its potential implications. Various agencies are collaborating with authorities to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and prevent future occurrences.