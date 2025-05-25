23-yr-old held for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old neighbour for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Nihal Vihar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Dharmender alias Baba (23) resident of Nangloi, Delhi.

According to the police, the case arose from a February 2021 complaint in which the victim’s mother reported that her daughter had been lured to a dark rooftop under the pretext of collecting clothes.

Living in an adjacent room, the accused allegedly gagged her to prevent noise and sexually assaulted her. Based on the victim’s statement, charges were framed under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Nihal Vihar police conducted immediate raids and arrested Dharmender. Investigating Officers W/SI Cicilia Ekka and W/SI Priyanka gathered critical exhibits, and DNA profiling conclusively linked the accused to the crime scene.

All evidence was forwarded for forensic examination, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

During the trial, the prosecution ensured key witnesses were present and presented strong admissible evidence.