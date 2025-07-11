23-year-old stabbed to death over ₹2K dispute

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a shocking late-night incident in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, following a monetary dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Fardeen (23), a resident of Jafrabad, Near Madina Masjid, Delhi.

According to the police, the victim was attacked shortly after midnight on July 10 while seeking shelter from the rain with a friend. He was rushed to JPC Hospital by his father, but was declared “brought dead” by doctors.

The incident occurred around 12:10 am when Fardeen and his friend Javed encountered Adil, a local resident of Gali No. 10, near the Madina Masjid area.

Adil had allegedly borrowed Rs 2,000 from the duo some time ago. When they confronted him about repaying the money, he reportedly flew into a rage, pulled out a knife, and stabbed Fardeen before fleeing the scene.

According to eyewitness accounts, Adil’s brother Kamil and their father Shakeel were also present during the altercation and allegedly instigated the attack. Authorities believe the confrontation escalated quickly and turned violent under provocation.

Following the incident, crime scene experts and a forensic team inspected the area for evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and police teams have been deployed to track down the accused and recover the weapon used in the crime.

Police suspect a personal loan dispute as the motive and are probing all angles, including family involvement. Fardeen’s death shocked the community. Efforts to trace the absconding accused are ongoing.