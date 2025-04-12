23 missing kids rescued

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has successfully traced and reunited 23 missing or kidnapped children with their families between March 1 and April 10, under the ongoing initiative “Operation Milap.” With these recent recoveries, a total of 62 children have been rescued so far this year under the same operation.

The police were informed about the children through a complaints registered in different police stations of Delhi.

According to the police, in each reported incident of a missing or kidnapped child, local police teams immediately initiated a comprehensive search. These efforts included rigorous local inquiries, CCTV footage analysis, and widespread sharing of photographs of the children and suspects at transport hubs including bus stops, auto and e-rickshaw stands.

To strengthen the operation, the police collaborated with local informers and alerted nearby police stations and hospitals, ensuring rapid coordination.

The detailed groundwork and swift action resulted in the safe recovery of 23 children, most of whom were teenagers aged between 12 and 17.

Among the successful operations, the team from Aman Vihar Police Station traced nine missing children, including three boys and six girls aged 14 to 17.

The Prem Nagar Police Station tracked down three missing girls, all between the ages of 14 and 15. Budh Vihar Police Station located five girls aged 13 to 17, while Vijay Vihar Police Station recovered four children, one boy and three girls, aged between 12 and 17. Police Stations Begumpur and South Rohini each reunited a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old boy respectively with their families.