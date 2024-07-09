23 child labourers saved

NEW DELHI: The NHRC said on Tuesday that it issued a notice to the Delhi government and the city’s police commissioner over reports of 23 child labourers being rescued from the Northwest district.

They were reportedly brought from nearby states and allegedly worked in various factories, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

A survey of Delhi is required to know if there are more industrial units where children are being engaged as labourers and what action has been taken against them, it said.

The rights body took suo motu cognisance of a media report from July 5 that said 23 child labourers, including nine girls, were rescued from the Saraswati Vihar area.

It observed that the content of the report, if true, raised a serious issue of violation of the rights of the children.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act prohibits the employment of children under the age of 14 in any capacity. The law also makes it a criminal offence to employ a child.

Accordingly, the NHRC issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC directed the Northwest Delhi district magistrate to submit a report on actions under the Child Labour Act, steps for rehabilitation and education of affected children, and legal measures against bondage. It also sought information on actions against factory owners accused of violating labour laws. In a separate statement, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting poor conditions at Jind Civil Hospital in Haryana, with only 19 out of 55 doctor posts filled and inadequate medical facilities. It issued a notice to the Haryana chief secretary for a detailed report within a week to address healthcare deficiencies.