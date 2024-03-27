‘222 Bills passed during 17th Lok Sabha, 45 on same day’

As per an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the 17th Lok Sabha saw the passage of 222 Bills, with 45 of them approved on the same day they were tabled .

Among these Bills were The Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, The Appropriation Bill, The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The analysis, conducted jointly by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW), was made public on Tuesday, providing insights into the workings of the 17th Lok Sabha and its members.

The report revealed that out of the 240 Bills introduced during the 17th Lok Sabha’s tenure, 222 were passed. Furthermore, 11 Bills were withdrawn, six are still under consideration, and only one Bill has been signed into law by the President.

The data also showed that 45 Bills were passed on the same day they were tabled in the House.

On average, a Member of Parliament (MP) posed 165 questions and was present for 189 out of the 273 sessions. MPs from Chhattisgarh had the highest average attendance, with 11 representatives attending 216 out of the 273 sessions. In contrast, Arunachal Pradesh had the lowest average attendance, with its two MPs attending only 127 sessions.

The report further explored engagement levels across states and political parties. Maharashtra MPs were the most active, with

49 representatives asking an

average of 315 questions each. In comparison, MPs from Manipur asked an average of 25 questions each.

In terms of political parties, the NCP was notable with its five MPs asking an average of 410 questions each. Conversely, two MPs from Apna Dal (Soneylal) asked an average of only five questions each.

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) attended an average of 229 out of the 273 sessions. In contrast, AAP members had the lowest attendance, averaging only 57 sessions.

The report also highlighted 10 MPs who were particularly active in parliamentary proceedings, asking the most questions. Topping this list was BJP’s Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, who asked 596 questions.Most of the questions were centred around health and family welfare, agriculture and farmers welfare,

and railways.