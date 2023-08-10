22-yr-old man beaten up, robbed of bike

New Delhi: A group of assailants beat up a man and made off with his bike at Rajouri Garden following a minor collision.



The local authorities swiftly responded to the distressing episode, launching an investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Manoj, recounted the harrowing experience to the police. According to his initial statement, he was riding his bike with his cousins when a minor collision occurred with another bike.

Initially, the incident seemed inconsequential, with both parties prepared to part ways amicably. However, as they reached Kukreja red light, the situation turned menacing.

The occupants of the other bike confronted Manoj, citing the earlier collision as a provocation. Without warning, they viciously attacked him, using their helmets as weapons. The assault left Manoj battered and bruised. Shockingly, the assailants didn’t stop there as they forcibly seized his bike and fled the scene.

Preliminary information suggests that there were four individuals involved in the attack. The police have initiated legal proceedings by registering a First Information Report (FIR) at PS Rajouri Garden. A comprehensive effort is underway to identify and locate the attackers.