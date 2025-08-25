22-year-old missing woman’s decomposed body found, probe on

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman, reported missing since August 21, was found in Delhi’s Dabri area, an official said on Sunday. According to police, the woman has been identified as Roopa, from 40 Foota Road.

“She had left home around 10.30 pm on August 21 while speaking to someone on the phone,” the official said.

On Saturday, locals informed police about a decomposed body in the area. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Roopa earlier worked as a domestic help but had been unemployed for the past three months.

Police are scanning CCTV to trace Roopa’s last movements after she went missing on August 21; investigation remains underway.