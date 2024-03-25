22-year-old man held for stabbing woman

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The alleged incident occurred late on Friday and the accused was arrested the following day.

CCTV camera footage purporting to show the man running behind the woman and stabbing her multiple times became widely circulated on social media.

The footage also showed some people trying to help the woman and overpower the man. However, he escaped from the spot.

“The woman did not suffer any grievous injuries. We have arrested the accused Aman,” a senior police officer said. Police sources said Aman lost his temper after the woman mocked him. “We learnt that the man got the knife from a fruit seller, ran behind the girl and stabbed her. Some passersby helped the victim reach the hospital. The alertness of locals averted a big mishap,” said the source.