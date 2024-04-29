22-year-old B.Tech student shot dead by girlfriend’s father in Gzb

GHAZIABAD: A 22-year old B.Tech third year student at a private college in Ghaziabad was allegedly shot dead by his girlfriend’s father at a high-rise colony in Crossing republic area of Ghaziabad on Saturday.



As per police officials, the accused is a retired BSF personnel, who fired around 4-5 rounds and made a call to the police informing about the incident.

A police control room (PCR) call was received at around 3:30 am on Saturday where the caller informed that he has killed a youngster, said police.

“On the basis of the information, a team from Crossing republic police station immediately rushed to the caller’s location in Paramount Symphony society. Police found that the youngster was lying in a pool of blood in the lobby on the 14th floor.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities,” said Poonam Mishra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wave City).

Police identified the deceased as Vipul Verma, a resident of Ballia district and third year btech student at ABES engineering college in Ghaziabad.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Singh, also a resident of Ballia. He is a retired Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and was currently working as a Private Security officer (PSO) in south Delhi, said cops.

Police said that Vipul was in a relationship with the accused’s daughter and were from the same district.

“The two lived in the same society in Ghaziabad as well. Vipul lived on the seventh floor while the girl lived on the fourteenth floor. They knew each other for the past 5-6 years and were dating. Recently their relationship has turned sour and they had frequent quarrels. The girl, who works at a private office in Noida informed about the same to his brother who told his father about it” the ACP said.

On Saturday night, a similar situation took place after which the girl called up her father.

“He reached the society at around 2:30 am on Saturday and was engaged in an argument with Vipul. During the heated talks, Rajesh took out his gun and fired several bullets at Vipul from point blank range before calling the police.

“A case is being registered against the accused and further investigation is underway,” the police officer said.