21-yr-old woman ends life

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a drain in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Friday. The woman used to work as a beautician in a saloon in Rohini and lived with her female friend in a rented accommodation in Sultanpuri, they said. No suicide note has been recovered. “We received a call about a woman jumping into the drain on Friday. A police team rushed to the spot and found her dead,” an officer said. The family members of the deceased said that she was staying with her female friend for the past four years but was disturbed for a few days allegedly due to a “discord” between them, the officer said.