21-year-old student jumps off Gr Noida Metro station, dies of injuries

Noida: A 21-year-old student succumbed to injuries after he jumped off from the Knowledge Park Metro Station of Greater Noida. A video has gone viral on social media where the young boy can be seen walking on stairs and then jumping from the boundary wall of Metro station.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar. He was a BBA third year student at Mangalam institute located in knowledge park of Greater Noida.

It is clearly visible in the video that the boy, is walking near the stairs on the platform and then suddenly he climbs on the railing of the platform and jumps down. Seeing this, a girl present on the platform went near the railing and saw the student lying down in a bloody condition.

The people present there informed the officials of the Metro station and Nitish was admitted to Yatharth

Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed on Tuesday evening.

While police are yet to ascertain the reason why he took such an extreme step.

The body was handed over to family after post-mortem.