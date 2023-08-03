21-year-old man stabbed to death over Rs 3K debt in South Delhi’s Tigri area

In a shocking incident on Wednesday afternoon, a heated verbal altercation over money escalated into a murder in the Tigri area of south Delhi.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Yusuf, was brutally attacked and later succumbed to his injuries at Batra Hospital. The accused, Sahrukh, also sustained injuries as the public intervened to restrain him.

Yusuf hailed from Sangam Vihar and was fatally wounded in the altercation. Despite being rushed to Batra Hospital for medical intervention, he couldn’t be saved.

Sahrukh, the accused, faced public retaliation as people managed to subdue him, resorting to physical force, which led to his admission to Batra Hospital for treatment of the injuries inflicted.

Preliminary investigations revealed a prior financial dispute between Yusuf and Sahrukh who had reportedly visited the residence of Yusuf a few days before the incident, seeking repayment of a sum of Rs 3,000 that had been borrowed. Allegedly, Yusuf had issued threats regarding the debt, escalating the tension between the two parties. The verbal altercation soon transformed into a violent physical confrontation.

Sahrukh, seemingly convinced that Yusuf had no intention of repaying the borrowed money, stabbed Yusuf multiple times in his stomach, neck, and face. The Tigri Police Station swiftly registered a case under Section 304/34 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, Sahrukh, was promptly arrested and is currently receiving medical treatment at Batra

Hospital due to the injuries he sustained while being restrained by the public.