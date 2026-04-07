21-year-old man killed, 2 injured after speeding truck hits scooter

GURUGRAM: A 21-year-old man was killed, and his two companions were injured when a speeding truck hit their scooter on Monday, police said.



According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kuldeep (21), a native of Madhya Pradesh. He worked for a private company in Gurugram and lived in a rented house in Sikanderpur Badha village.

The accident took place near Jai Singh Chowk at around 2:50 am on Monday when all three men were headed to their destination on a scooter. A speeding truck coming from behind hit their scooter, police said.

Kuldeep, the scooter rider, died on the spot, while two others accompanying him sustained minor injuries, they said. People present nearby immediately informed the police and took the injured to the nearest hospital, where they were given first aid.

An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station against the unidentified truck driver who managed to flee from the spot, they added.

“We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem. The accused truck driver will be arrested soon”,

said a senior police officer.