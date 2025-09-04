207m mark breached; thousands evacuated

New Delhi: The Yamuna River surged well above its danger level on Wednesday, flooding low-lying areas across the national capital and prompting the evacuation of more than 7,500 residents. The River breached 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) around 1 p.m., marking the fifth time it has crossed this level since 1963. Authorities warned that the water level could rise further, with forecasts predicting it to reach 207.40 metres by 8 p.m., keeping Delhi on high alert.

Several neighbourhoods, including Vishwakarma Colony near Jaitpur, Majnu ka Tila, Madanpur Khadar, Badarpur, and Yamuna Bazaar, were inundated, with streets turning into swift streams and marketplaces submerged under murky water. Many residents sought refuge in roadside tents and temporary shelters, salvaging whatever belongings they could carry.

Shopkeepers and families are already counting losses. Anup Mehra, a shopkeeper from Majnu ka Tila, said, “We moved most of our goods to higher ground, but some stock got spoiled. Even after the water recedes, repairing the shop will be costly.” He added that his family, including his wife and two young children, had relocated to a makeshift roadside camp, urging authorities to improve drainage in the area.

In Badarpur, Aslam Khan described the plight of his family. “I built this house with years of hard work, and now it is submerged. We have nowhere to go, and some neighbours are still stuck inside their homes,” he said, balancing belongings on his head as he waded through knee-deep water.

Others struggled with basic necessities. At Madanpur Khadar, Shabnam Bano said, “We had no utensils or cooking facilities. We are surviving on biscuits and snacks, buying whatever we can from nearby kiosks. Life has become extremely difficult.”

Authorities swung into action to prevent further tragedy. Police and rescue teams evacuated residents from low-lying zones, including over ten people from Jharoda Kalan village in Najafgarh, shifting them to nearby schools and relief camps. A senior officer noted, “Multiple teams were deployed immediately after receiving reports of stranded residents. Everyone was safely evacuated and shifted to temporary shelters.” Across five districts, east, north, southeast, northeast, and central Delhi, more than 7,500 people have been moved to 25 relief camps set up in schools, tents, and other facilities.

The city’s infrastructure also faced disruptions. The Old Railway Bridge was closed to traffic, while the historic Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi’s largest cremation ground, suspended operations after floodwater entered its premises. A ghat official said, “The Yamuna breached a seven- to eight-foot wall here, and water started entering around 2.30 p.m. All ongoing cremations were completed, but no new services can be conducted now.” The rising waters are attributed largely to heavy releases from upstream barrages. Officials reported that at 8 a.m., Hathnikund Barrage discharged 1.62 lakh cusecs, while Wazirabad Barrage released 1.38 lakh cusecs.

Daily life has come to a standstill in flooded areas. Streets and markets remain submerged, vehicles and furniture damaged, and stray animals have climbed staircases of abandoned homes to escape rising waters. Rohit Sharma, a shopkeeper in Yamuna Bazaar, lamented, “The month has just started, and our earnings are gone. We still have to pay rent and rebuild everything once the waters recede.”

Meanwhile, residents of Madanpur Khadar have turned to each other for survival, forming human chains to wade through waist-deep water and reach safer ground.