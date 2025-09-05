207 metres up, Capital stuck

New Delhi: Heavy rain over the past few days, coupled with swelling waters of the Yamuna, has thrown large parts of Delhi into chaos, disrupting daily life, submerging key areas, and bringing traffic to a near standstill on Thursday. The River’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge, a key monitoring point, stood at 207.46 metres between 11 am and 12 noon, according to official data, with minor fluctuations earlier in the day. Officials said the level is expected to recede gradually, but floodwaters continue to affect low-lying areas and relief camps.

The rising Yamuna has inundated several important locations, including areas near the Delhi Secretariat, home to offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, and senior bureaucrats. Vasudev Ghat and low-lying localities such as Mayur Vihar Phase I also faced extensive flooding, with some relief camps submerged. Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar remained underwater, leaving residents anxiously waiting for normalcy to return. Even religious sites were affected, with floodwaters reaching the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate. One devotee noted, “Every year, when the water level of the Yamuna rises, it bathes the idol of Lord Hanuman. This is holy water. We revere it.”

The flooding severely impacted cremation grounds as well. Nigambodh Ghat was inundated on Wednesday, temporarily halting operations, while the Geeta Colony crematorium faced around 10 feet of water. Head of the crematorium, Sanjay Sharma, said, “In 2023, water had entered the cremation ground, and today again it is filled with water. The damage is extensive as all the wood stored outside has been ruined. We are somehow managing the last rites, but only the road inside the cremation ground is usable. Right now, we are carrying out cremations on the road itself, but if the water level rises further, even that may get blocked.”

The flooding compounded traffic woes across the city. Key stretches including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and the Kalindi Kunj area were heavily waterlogged, causing massive jams and leaving commuters stranded for hours. Many reported bumper-to-bumper traffic even on short routes, forcing some to abandon cars and switch to the Delhi Metro. Traffic police issued advisories urging commuters from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards Rajghat to take alternative routes via Signature Bridge, Pusta Road, and Raja Ram Kohli Marg. A senior officer said, “This arrangement has been made to ensure smoother vehicular movement and to avoid congestion. Please cooperate with police and avoid flooded stretches. Opt for metro services wherever possible.”

While authorities attributed some waterlogging to seepage issues, residents shared videos showing Yamuna water flowing onto the Mudrika Marg stretch from Majnu Ka Tila through Chandgi Ram Akhara up to Nigambodh Ghat. Long tailbacks were also reported towards Wazirabad, ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram.

Relief operations continue, with the revenue department reporting that 8,018 people have been moved to tents and 2,030 shifted to 13 permanent shelters. Officials emphasised that there is no need to panic, assuring round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.