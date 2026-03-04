204 nabbed, preventive sections slapped on 973

New Delhi: Under ‘Operation Aaghat’ against habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers and other miscreants ahead of Holi, the southern range of Delhi Police has arrested 204 people and invoked preventive provisions against 973 individuals, a senior officer said on Tuesday.



He said the “intelligence-led” operation was conducted across south and southeast districts as a synchronised crackdown on bad characters to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festival.

According to data shared by the police, 204 people were arrested under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Delhi Excise Act and Public Gambling Act.

“In addition, 973 persons were apprehended under preventive sections during area domination exercises and verification drives,” the officer said.

He said four proclaimed offenders and 29 bad characters were also arrested as part of the operation.

An officer from southeast district said 137 accused were arrested in the district and 449 persons apprehended under preventive provisions. One proclaimed offender was held.

Police also issued 63 challans under the cigarettes and tobacco product act (COTPA) and recovered Rs 11,500 as fine, besides depositing 273 vehicles under the Delhi Police Act.

In the south district, 67 people were arrested, 524 persons apprehended preventively and three proclaimed offenders were nabbed. As many as 29 habitual offenders were also taken into custody during the drive, an officer said.

“As part of the crackdown on street and property crime, six property offenders were arrested across the southern range. Police arrested one auto-lifter and recovered nine stolen motorcycles. Multiple abandoned and suspicious vehicles were also seized during area checks,” the officer said.

The operation led to significant recoveries, including 12 illegal firearms, 14 live cartridges and 24 knives. Police seized 7.197 kg of cannabis and 12.7 grams of MDMA, along with 15,945 bottles of illicit liquor. A total of Rs 84,740 in cash was seized in

gambling cases.