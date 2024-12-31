203 arrests in IGIA’s record visa fraud bust

NEW DELHI: IGI Airport Police have marked a record of arresting 203 persons in a single year cracking visa and passport frauds against 98 arrested in the year 2023. The feat stands as testimony to the new policy of zeroing in on dismantling illegal syndicates and high-profile agents involved in fraud, rather than the victim of fraud itself. The operations unveiled complex networks of fraud, causing some counterfeit visa factories to collapse and putting long-standing offenders behind bars. This was indeed a milestone in enhancing India’s immigration system integrity.

Usha Rangnani, DCP, IGI Airport, stated that the year saw significant accomplishments, such as the breakdown of two major fake visa factories in Delhi and Gujarat. A raid in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, unearthed a highly sophisticated forgery operation, which was producing fake visas, counterfeit immigration stamps, and forged travel documents to Canada, the United States, and Europe. The police arrested eight people including the mastermind, Manoj Monga, while high-tech printing equipment along with more than 800 counterfeited visa stickers was recovered. Likewise, in Surat, Gujarat, a factory of Prateek Shah was unearthed, producing counterfeit PR cards, work permits, and student visas. During this raid, seven persons were arrested and passports and blank PR cards along with the most advanced equipment used in making counterfeit were seized. Investigations revealed the use of advanced techniques for visa forgery, passport alterations, and fraudulent travel documents.

Notable cases included a Rs 50 lakh scam and fake “Guaranteed Canadian Visas” on Instagram. The crackdown led to 121 Look Out Circulars and the arrest of 56 long-standing offenders. Public awareness campaigns warned travellers of immigration fraud.