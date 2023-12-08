2023 sees second highest no. of dengue cases in five years

New Delhi: The year 2023 recorded the second highest number of dengue cases witnessed in five years in Delhi, standing at 7,963 as of November, with a death count of 10.



Traditionally, dengue reports used to be released weekly, but as of August 2023, they have not been officially made public.

2021 saw the highest casualties and cases of dengue in the city, but 2023 comes a close second after November. Although, areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s jurisdiction fared the worst in the last four years, with a total number of 6,275 cases.

According to the report, November, which is supposed to be the end of the dengue season, has the highest number of dengue cases, at 2,482, followed by 2,141 in September, 2,003 in October and 1,094 in August. The South

Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been hit the worst in 2023,

with almost 953 cases reported this year, with Najafgarh Zone coming a close second at

915 cases.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantt and Railways have also seen high numbers of the vector-borne disease. There

have been 177 cases in NDMC, 275 under Delhi Cantt and

39 under Railways this year.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay informed that NDMC officials are conducting regular anti-larva drives, inspections and challans are being issued to all violators. He added that there have been no fatalities in the NDMC

area in 2023.

Additionally, 1,197 cases of dengue were found untraced, and as a result were

not added to the numbers of any agencies, but in the final count of Delhi cases. There were also 4,731 cases

identified with no addresses and have been left out of the total tally.