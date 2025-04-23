2020 riots: Court orders framing of charges for arson and vandalism against 57 persons

NEW DELHI: A court here has ordered framing of charges against 57 individuals for offences of vandalism, arson, causing hurt and wrongful restraint during the 2020 Delhi riots, saying there was a “prima facie case” against them.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against the 57 accused persons, whom the Dayalpur police station booked for committing offences on the Main Wazirabad Road and near Chand Bagh on February 24, 2020.

In its order dated April 15, the court said, “The evidence on the record prima facie shows that the accused persons were part of an unlawful assembly, which came into action with the common objective of going on rampage and damage properties.”

In pursuance of the assembly’s objective, they torched a truck, a two-wheeler and a godown, the order said.

“The presence of all the accused persons in the mob of rioters has been established by different witnesses,” the court said.

The court found a prima facie case against the accused for vandalism, arson, wrongful restraint, and causing harm to Om Prakash. However, they were discharged from the charge of criminal conspiracy, as no prior agreement was established.