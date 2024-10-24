2020 Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain tells court terror charges not made out in larger conspiracy case

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Wednesday argued before a Delhi court that charges under the anti-terror law UAPA are not applicable against the accused in the case of larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing arguments on the framing of charges against the accused in the case.

Twenty people, including Hussain, activists Sharjeel Imam and Khalid Saif, have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 communal riots that claimed the lives of 53 people and left more than 700 injured.

Hussain’s counsel claimed that the probe agency did not conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of terror acts and that none of the organisations named by it in the final reports were terrorist outfits.

The counsel also said that confessional statements against the accused by other people who were purportedly complicit in the crime were not admissible as evidence under the UAPA.