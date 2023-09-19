2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear applications of accused today

New Delhi:A court here will hear on Tuesday the applications of some 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case accused demanding to know the status of the investigation.



Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was on Monday hearing the applications filed by accused Meeran Haider and Athar Khan. He posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

In their applications filed on Monday, Haider wanted to know from the Delhi Police whether the investigation in the matter was complete, while Khan sought deferment or adjournment of the arguments on charges till the completion of the investigation.

Earlier on September 14, three other accused -- Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif labal Tanha -- sought a direction to the investigating agency to clarify the status of their investigation in the case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), before arguments start on whether to frame the charges.

‘Put up for arguments on the applications of accused persons namely Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Athar Khan and Meeran Haider, on behalf of the prosecution on September 19,’ ASJ Rawat said.

During the proceedings, the court noted that Haider had filed an application “seeking necessary directions to the investigating agency regarding its ongoing investigation prior to commencement of arguments on charge.’

It also noted Khan’s application for “seeking deferment or adjournment of the arguments on charge in the present case till the completion of the investigation”.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the accused persons were at liberty to move applications regarding their objections along with advance copies to the prosecution.

But, instead of providing advance copies, the applications were filed directly on Monday and so he could address his arguments on Tuesday, the SPP said.

The accused have been booked under anti-terror law UAPA and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the ‘masterminds’ of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).