2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing charges against 5 in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

New Delhi: A court here on Friday, while hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, ordered framing of charges against five accused, saying it has been “prima facie” established that they were part of a riotous mob.



The case is against Arif, Mohd Faisal, Abdul Sattar, Tanveer Ali and Hunain, who are accused of being a part of the mob that set ablaze the Bhajanpura petrol pump, besides assaulting people, pelting stones and committing vandalism and arson on February 24, 2020.

“Thus, the evidence on record does prima facie establish that all the five accused persons herein were members of this mob, which indulged in acts of vandalism, arson, assault to the public persons at Bhajanpura petrol pump as well as on the service road Yamuna Vihar and using force against police officials,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

The court said the accused persons were liable to be tried under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).

They will be also tried under sections 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

The court directed that the accused be also put on trial for offences under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

They also face trial under sections 427 (punishment for committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of Rs 100 or upwards) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC, it said.