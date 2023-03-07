2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to seven murder accused

New Delhi: A local court on Monday granted bail to seven men accused of murder during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying no serious evidence had come up against them despite the examination of prime witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the bail applications of Prince, Sumit Chaudhary, Sandeep, Tinku, Vivek Panchal, Pankaj Sharma and Himanshu in the alleged murder case of Amir Ali during the riots on February 26, 2020, near Johripur Jal Board Pulia in Gokalpuri.

“I do not find it appropriate to keep the applicants behind bars till the conclusion of the trial, as despite examination of prime witnesses, no serious evidence has cropped up against them. Hence, all the bail applications are allowed and accused or applicants are admitted to bail, on their furnishing personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each with one surety in the like amount,” the judge said.

He said one of the eyewitnesses did not say anything regarding the alleged incident while the other six witnesses did not support the prosecution’s case.

The judge noted that though one head constable was yet to be examined, he had not identified any accused persons.

In the bail application, Pankaj Sharma — one of the accused — said the prosecution’s case relied heavily upon the ‘Kattar Hindu Ekta’ WhatsApp group and that many people posted messages in the group to provoke and incite riots.