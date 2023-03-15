2020 Delhi riots: Court convicts nine for arson and theft

New Delhi: A court here has convicted nine accused in a case related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots of various offences, including arson and theft.



The court held guilty Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Mohd. Faisal and Rashid, who were accused of being part of a riotous mob that robbed, damaged and set ablaze the house of the complainant, Rekha Sharma, on the intervening night of February 24 and 25, 2020 in Chaman Park on Shiv Vihar Tiraha Road.

“I find that charges levelled against all the accused persons in this case are proved beyond doubts,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on Monday.

“Hence, the accused are convicted for offences punishable under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (mischief causing damage of Rs 50 or upwards) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code ,” the judge said.

The accused were also convicted of offences under sections 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the judge added.

The court has posted the matter for hearing arguments on sentencing on March 29, Special Public Prosecutor D K Bhatia said. On the basis of the overall evidence, the judge said it was well established that an unlawful assembly was formed, which indulged in riots, vandalism and arson, besides damaging and burning the complainant’s property. Regarding the identification of the accused persons, the judge said there was no material contradiction or infirmity in the testimony of Head Constable Hari Babu, who had identified them as part of the riotous mob.

Further, there was no reason to suspect the testimony of another on-duty Head Constable, Vipin Kumar, the judge said.

He observed that a witness could be tutored in respect of his statement to be given in the examination in chief, but no one could possibly know the questions to be put forth to such witnesss during the cross-examination by the opposite party.

“The cross-examination of a witness, hence, becomes an important tool to assess his credibility, while appreciating the coherence and consistency of his statement regarding the relevant facts deposed by him in his examination in chief,” the judge said.