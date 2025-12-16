2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits two accused of arson and rioting

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted two men who were accused of arson, theft and vandalism in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against Mohammed Farooq and Mohammed Shadab, who were charged with rioting, unlawful assembly, and vandalism of a property in the Chang Bangh area on February 25, 2020.

In an order dated December 9, the judge said, “I find that there are serious doubts about the credibility of prosecution witness 4 (Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil), and it will not be prudent to rely upon his sole testimony to hold the accused guilty of the offences for which they have been charged.

“Both the accused are accordingly given the benefit of doubt and are acquitted for all the offences for which they have been charged.”

The court noted that the accused were also identified as part of a mob based on a video clip submitted before the court, but the clip was from February 24, while the complaint against the two referred to the events a day later.

The judge said the complainant’s statement fortifies the court’s view, as she stated that the police had not prepared the site plan of her house in her presence. “And even after her sustained cross-examination, this part of her testimony remained unrebutted,” the judge said.

The FIR was registered at the Dayalpur police station against the two on March 1, 2020.