2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 6 accused of arson, loot, rioting

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted six people accused of rioting, arson and looting at two properties during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala passed the order while hearing a case against Sahil, Dinesh, Tinku, Sandeep, Vikas Kashyap and Sonu, who were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that committed trespass and thefts in a shop in Bhagirathi Vihar during the riots on the intervening night of 24th and 25th February 2020.

They were also accused of being the members of an unlawful assembly that committed arson, trespass and theft in a nearby house around 9 pm on February 24.

“I find that charges levelled against the accused persons, in this case, are not proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Hence, all the accused persons are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” the court said on Thursday.

It noted that a constable and an assistant sub-inspector were the two prosecution witnesses who claimed to have seen the incidents.

“If I compare the testimony of both these witnesses, I find a huge gap of timing of the incidents in their statements,” the judge said.

He said that in such circumstances, it is difficult to rely upon their claim of having seen both the aforesaid incidents and it remained “a matter of circumstantial evidence only” to say that both the incidents probed in this case were actually caused by a mob.

“Keeping in view such evidence, it can be presumed that both these incidents would have been caused by a riotous mob,” the judge further

said.