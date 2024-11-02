2018 murder attempt: Wanted criminal held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with an attempted murder case registered at the Welcome Police Station in 2018.

According to the police, the case traces back to March 28, 2018, when Nadeem, a resident of Sirsi, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked while on his way home near Rahim Hospital in Delhi. Following the incident, Nadeem received medical attention. According to Nadeem’s statement, three individuals, Shahid Hassan, Faisal, and Salman, ambushed him, with Hassan assaulting him with a knife, causing serious injuries to his chest and other parts of his body.

The case was registered under an FIR at the Welcome Police Station, and despite efforts by law enforcement, Hassan eluded capture, eventually being declared a “Proclaimed Offender” by the court.

When Hassan evaded police capture, the court declared him a “Proclaimed Offender,” marking him as a wanted criminal.

The breakthrough came when Inspector Ashish Sharma of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch received a tip-off about Hassan’s hideout in Sambhal,

Uttar Pradesh.

Through extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering, a team including SI Prakash, SI Ranjit Singh, and other Crime Branch personnel was formed under the guidance of Inspector Sharma and ACP Rohitash Kumar.

Acting swiftly on the lead, the team conducted a raid on October 29, and apprehended Hassan in Sambhal. During interrogation, Hassan admitted awareness of his fugitive status, knowing he was a target of police searches

in his hometown.