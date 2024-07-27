20,000 flats to be unveiled near Noida Int’l Airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to launch an affordable housing scheme, aiming to construct approximately 20,000 flats across 20 plots situated in three sectors along the Yamuna Expressway, said officials.



According to officials, the initiative is aimed to provide affordable housing for those who are dreaming to own a house in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The forthcoming project under the group housing scheme, in close proximity to the Yamuna Expressway, is set to commence soon, with flats being distributed through an auction process. Notably, builders previously declared as defaulters by any of the three authorities will not be eligible to participate in the application process” said Dr. Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

Officials said that large plots will be introduced in Sectors 18, 17, and 22D. Six plots in Sector 18, five in Sector 17, and nine plots will be introduced in Sector 22B. The area of these plots will be between 16,188 sq meters to 20,235 sq meters. Prospective applicants can anticipate the brochure for the scheme, which will be made available online shortly, a senior YEIDA official informed. The officer further said that the initiative could only be made possible after local farmers withdrew their legal petition. As part of this accord, 1,962 farmers from Salarpur village will be compensated with a total of Rs 285 crore for their land to be acquired for developing these projects.

CEO Singh further elaborated that the longstanding disputes over the land acquisition involving the farmers of Salarpur had been ongoing for a decade and were under litigation in the high court, with 382 farmers having filed petitions over acquisition of approximately 501 hectares of land.