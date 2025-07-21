200+ bird species mapped in yr-long citizen science effort

NEW DELHI: A total of 221 bird species were recorded across the national capital’s wetlands, ridge forests, urban villages and high-rise colonies in the first year of the Delhi Bird Atlas.

According to an official statement, a citizen-led initiative that brought together more than 200 volunteers and created 1,150 bird checklists.

The Atlas completed its first year this week with an event held at the World Wide Fund (WWF) Auditorium, Lodhi Road, it said.

It was led by the Delhi Bird Atlas team with support from the Forest Department and other conservation groups, the project uses a seasonal,

grid-based method to map birds and shares the data through the global eBird platform, the statement added.

“The Delhi Bird Atlas has been doing a lot of good work and they have our full support,” Chief Wildlife Warden Shyam Sunder Kandpal said.

“This data is a testament to the enthusiasm of Delhi’s birdwatching community

and will be very important in the coming days,”

he added.

The Atlas has covered all mapping grids in its first year. Jabestin A, IFS, Conservator of Forests,

Delhi, said the effort stood out for achieving 100 percent coverage so early, adding that the commitment of the birding community was clearly visible in

the results. agencies