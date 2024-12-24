20-yr-old hurt in South Delhi shooting; five apprehended

NEW DELHI: Five individuals, including two juveniles, were apprehended on Monday following a shooting incident in South Delhi that left a 20-year-old man injured. The incident took place on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar, where the victim, Kunal from Madangir, was shot and later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. A spent cartridge was recovered from the scene, prompting the police to file an FIR and begin their investigation.

The police arrested Kamal alias Anna (23), Shubham (23), Sahil (22), and two juveniles. Two country-made pistols, a knife, and two motorcycles used in the crime were seized.

Initial investigations suggest the attack stemmed from personal enmity. Anna allegedly sought revenge after Kunal and his friend Sera had previously beaten him during an altercation. The police have identified Anna and Sahil as the shooters responsible for the attack. Further inquiries are ongoing to gather additional details and ensure further action in the case.