20-yr-old held for killing drunk victim tied to truck

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the brutal murder of a drunken man, whom he tied to a truck and killed in an attempt to gain notoriety.

Police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Keshav Puram Police Station. The accused has been identified as Amit alias Pawwa (20), son of Late Laxmi, and a resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi.

According to police, the accused was arrested by the Keshav Puram Police Station team for his involvement in the gruesome murder registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The crime occurred on October 20 near Metro Pillar Nos. 220–221 in JJ Colony, Wazirpur, where a man was found tied with a chunni to a truck and bleeding profusely from the head. The victim, identified as Daya Kishan, son of Ram Charan, and a resident of Wazirpur, was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

With no eyewitnesses or immediate clues, the case was initially treated as a blind murder. A special team led by ACP/FR Satyender Kumar and the SHO of Keshav Puram Police Station, under the supervision of ACP/Ashok Vihar Akash Rawat, examined CCTV footage and conducted extensive door-to-door enquiries.

CCTV showed the victim alone, but a local tip led police to arrest Amit near Prembari Pul. He confessed to killing the man to “do something big.” Police recovered the chunni, wallet, and his blood- stained clothes.