20-yr-old B Tech student commits suicide in Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: A 20-year-old B Tech second year student from on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the platform of the rapid rail station in the Muradnagar area, police said on Sunday.

The student, identified as Keshav, a resident of Bahadurgarh-Jhajjar in Haryana, left his hostel on Saturday evening, telling his friends he was going home, according to DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

At 4 pm, Keshav, a computer science student, arrived at Muradnagar station, bought a ticket to Ghaziabad, and later jumped from the platform.

Onlookers took him to Muradnagar health centre, where he was declared dead. His body was sent for postmortem, and his family was notified. No suicide note or complaint was found.