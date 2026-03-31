20-year-old nabbed for fatal stabbing after family dispute

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 30-year-old brother-in-law following a family dispute in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police said.

The incident came to light on the night of March 29 after a PCR call alerted police, who later received information from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital about an injured man admitted with stab wounds. A police team reached the hospital and found the victim, identified as Neeraj, a resident of Tahirpur, undergoing treatment.

Based on the information, an FIR was registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nand Nagri Police Station and an investigation was launched. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victim had been stabbed by his brother-in-law during an altercation.

The accused, identified as Ramesh, was traced and apprehended by a team led by SHO Inspector Anand Yadav. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed, stating the attack followed a heated argument over a family dispute.

At his instance, the police recovered the knife used in the offence. Neeraj later succumbed to his injuries, following which Section 103(1) BNS was added to the case.