’20 riots: Murder accused held near Myanmar-India border

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in connection with the murder of Head Constable Rattan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The accused was arrested from Imphal, Manipur, near the Myanmar-India border. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been declared for information leading to his arrest, the cops informed on Monday.



The accused has been identified as Mohd Khalid, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Chandbagh area. The arrest came after the Crime Branch received secret information indicating that Mohd Khalid, a proclaimed offender, was hiding in Moreh, Imphal, Manipur. The team, led by Inspector Gurmeet Singh and comprising SI Ravi Bhushan, HC Jitendra Singh, and HC Mohit Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Yashpal Singh, was formed by DCP Satish Kumar and Joint CP SD Mishra. With the help of extensive technical surveillance and persistent efforts, the team successfully apprehended the absconding accused, Mohd Khalid, near the Myanmar-India border, Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP, Crime Branch confirmed.

During interrogation, Mohd Khalid revealed that in 2020, he and his elder brother, Mohd Ayaz, along with other associates, participated in the anti-CAA/NRC protest at Chand Bagh, Delhi. A secret meeting was held at his residence, during which it was decided to gather sticks, iron rods, and other weapons to block roads.

Subsequently, the rioters barricaded the road leading to Jafrabad Metro Station, and violent clashes erupted across different parts of North-East Delhi. The riots resulted in the loss of over 50 lives, injuries to hundreds of individuals, and extensive damage to government and private properties. More than 750 cases were registered in various police stations of North-East Delhi in connection with the riots, Yadav mentioned.

During the Chand Bagh protest, a large mob gathered and attempted to block the main Wazirabad road. When the police intervened, Mohd Khalid, his brother Mohd Ayaz and other rioters launched a violent attack on the police team.