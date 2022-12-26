20 cars gutted in arson incident at multi-storey parking lot: Police

New Delhi: Twenty cars were gutted at a multi-level parking facility in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar on Monday following a blaze that started allegedly after a 23-year-old man set afire one of the vehicles as he harboured a grudge against its owner, police said. Fire officials said a call was received about the fire in the basement of the four-level MCD parking facility around 4 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 6:10 am, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualties were reported.



With the help of CCTV footage, the culprit identified as Yash Arora, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was arrested.

Police said Arora decided to set afire the car as he was upset with its owner over his relationship with one of the family members of the accused.

"During interrogation, he told the police that he had personal enmity with the owner of an Ertiga car and to take revenge on him, Arora burnt the car which was parked at the MCD parking facility," a police officer said, adding further investigation is underway. A case was registered under sections 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and that of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property in connection with the incident, the police official said.

"Out of the 20 cars, the registration numbers of 14 could be traced. The registration numbers of the remaining parked cars could not be identified due to the damage from the fire," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service. Officials at Rajouri Garden police station received information around 4:30 am regarding the fire. "Twenty cars were found burnt in the basement of the parking facility, out of which some vehicles were completely destroyed," a senior police officer said.

"When CCTV cameras installed at the MCD parking lot were checked, a person was seen setting afire a tyre of an Eritga car and after that other parked cars also caught fire," the officer said. CCTV cameras installed showed the culprit coming in a white Honda CRV car to the spot and leaving after the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva visited the multi-level parking facility along with local party leaders and demanded strict action against the parking contractor and former AAP councillor of the area. "It has come to my knowledge that the municipal corporation had made this car parking area to solve the local parking problem, but now illegal e-vehicle charging station is running on the ground floor of this parking lot for about four-five months.

"A private foreign car company's illegal godown was being run from a large part of the upper floor of the car parking for last several years. New unregistered vehicles are parked which is not permissible," he alleged.