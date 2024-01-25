2-yr-old boy injured in dog attack

: A two-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries when he was attacked by two dogs in east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. Owners of the dogs have been booked in connection with the incident that took place on Monday evening, they said. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the purported video is circulating on social media. In the video, the toddler’s mother is carrying him in her arms when she is suddenly attacked by one of the dogs. The dog is seen pulling at the child’s foot. His mother falls