2-year-old girl’s body found stuffed inside laptop bag

Noida: In a tragic incident, the body of a girl aged around 2 year was found stuffed inside a laptop bag from her neighbour’s house in Devla village in Greater Noida on Sunday. The girl was missing since April 7 afternoon and police teams were searching her. Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.



According to police, the deceased’s father is a labourer and lived in the area on a rented house at first floor. The body of girl was found stuffed in a laptop bag which was found hanged to a hanger behind the door of a room along with clothes. Police have also not ruled out the possibility of rape before the girl was killed.

Ram Badan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) said that the girl went missing from her house on the afternoon of April 7. “The girl’s mother was going to nearby market when she tried to follow her and lost the way. The family members tried to search her but when they failed to trace her till late evening, they went to the Surajpur police station and made a missing complaint. Immediately police teams were formed to trace the girl and started the search operation,” said Singh.

“On Sunday, we received information from the family that a foul and unpleasant smell was coming out from an adjacent flat. Immediately a police team reached the spot and broke open the door. During the search operation, we found a laptop bag behind the door which was hung to the hanger. When we opened the bag, the girl’s body was found inside. The deceased’s family also identified the body,” Singh added.

Police have detained the suspect identified as Raghvendra Kumar (30), a native of Balia, Uttar Pradesh. He used to live in front of the victim’s flat on the same floor of the building.

“After seeing the body it looks like the accused had strangled her after kidnapping. No other injury marks were found. We have sent the body for autopsy and reports are awaited,” the DCP further said.

Police have booked the accused under section

302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.