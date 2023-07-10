2 workers electrocuted in separate incidents: Cops

New Delhi: A 60-year-old worker was electrocuted while working in the kitchen of a cafe in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area, police said on Sunday.



Satender Negi, a resident of Mandawali, got electrocuted apparently by a geyser power board in the kitchen while keeping utensils in the rack at the cafe, they said.

Negi, who worked as a peon at the cafe in Block A of Preet Vihar, was rushed to Metro Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the spot was inspected by the crime team and a case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) has been registered against unknown persons at Preet Vihar police station and an investigation is being

carried out.

In another incident, 28-year-old Mahipat, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh got electrocuted at a sweet shop in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Saturday, police said.

The victim was working at the shop for the last 15 years. At the time of the incident, he was working on the second

floor where he was using an electric grinder to grind spices and got an electric shock, the senior police officer said.

The spot was inspected by the crime team, forensic and BSES team, she said.

“A case under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shakarpur police station against the sweet shop owner — Rakesh Gupta and his son Naveesh Gupta. The investigation into the matter is underway,” the DCP said.

The information about his death was received from LNGP Hospital, police said.

Last month, Sakshi Ahuja (34) died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex amid rainfall.

This was the first incident of electrocution reported in the national capital this monsoon season. Following this, two more such incidents were reported.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first “very heavy” rainfall.