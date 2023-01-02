2 women killed in fire at old age home in GK-II

New Delhi: Two elderly women were killed early Sunday morning after a fire broke out at an old age nursing home in south Delhi's Greater Kailash II area, officials said.



Thirteen inmates of Antara Care for Seniors were rescued, they said, adding that there were around 35 people in the four-storey building when the incident took place.

Police got the information about a fire at Antara Care for Seniors at around 5.10 am through a passerby. Five fire tenders and a few ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 6.50 am, the fire department said.

According to police, the fire had occurred on the building's second floor where two charred bodies were found. The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora, 86, and Kamal, 92.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to police seeking details about the FIR registered in the matter and other information.

The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Of the 13 inmates who were rescued, one has been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket while 12 others have been shifted to Antara Care's another branch in Jasola, Chowdhary said, adding the matter is being investigated.

Police said a team went upstairs using the fire exit of the building located its backside and rescued the elderly people who were not in a position to use stairs.

A police officer said that due to fire and heat, the glass on the front side of the building was falling, creating problems for the rescue team.

As the fire broke out, the third floor of the building also got filled with smoke affecting some inmates, police said, adding the families of both the deceased were informed about the incident.

The son of one of the victims who was coming to India from England to meet her mother landed here around 8.30 am, police said. He used to visit his mother regularly, they said, adding the family members of other deceased woman live in Noida.

According to sources, it was suspected that some burning candles might have caused the fire. However, a detailed investigation will ascertain the exact cause of fire, they said.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat ter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unknown persons at CR Park police station, police said.

The DCW has issued a notice to police seeking details of the FIR registered in the matter and other related information by Friday, the commission said.