2-week hands-on microscopy course at AIIMS

New Delhi:The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, through its Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), has announced the 41st National Training Programme in Electron Microscopy for Scientific Investigators, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 29, 2025.

The two-week programme aims to provide participants with comprehensive, hands-on training in biological electron microscopy, covering specimen preparation, ultramicrotomy, imaging, and analytical techniques. The curriculum includes exposure to advanced methods such as Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Cryo-TEM, and Immuno-Electron Microscopy. Participants will also receive introductory sessions in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and Super-Resolution Microscopy (SRM) tools critical to modern biomedical and life sciences research.

The course combines classroom lectures by eminent scientists with practical laboratory sessions, allowing participants to engage in interactive discussions and problem-solving in an academic yet relaxed setting.

Eligibility is open to candidates with a Ph.D./MD or M.Sc. degree in Life Sciences and at least one year of research experience. Applicants must submit a 200-word statement outlining their research and the relevance of the training for future work, attested by a supervisor or Head of Department. The course fee is ₹7,500 plus 18 per cent GST, excluding accommodation.